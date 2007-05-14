Haier's sister phone to its Elegance (aka the Black Pearl) will be available from July. The Haier Sterling is another beautifully designed teeny-weeny phone (it measures 3.8 x 1.6 x 0.6 inches) and for $199 you get MP3 and MP4 players, full WAP and Web access, 1.3 megapixel camera, 1.8-inch color screen, micro SD card slot and Bluetooth. It's available from July 7â€”which, trivia fans might like to know, is Ringo Starr's birthday. And mine.
Haier Sterling Available Unlocked for $199 this Summer
