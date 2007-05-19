Grim Reaper-Like Type 02 Vinegar Bot

Looks-wise, the Type 02 isn't the kind of robot you'd wanna bump into in a dark alley. Yet despite its black, Grim Reaper-like profile, the Type 02 isn't a Terminator in disguise.

No, this baby was created for the Tamanoi Vinegar Corporation to give presentations on, yep, vinegar. The robot stands 6 feet tall, and is 220 pounds. It's first job will be to entertain guests at Tamanoi's "Cyber Trip" amusement theater, which sits in the company's offices. You can check out the robot's action in a video clip (and gallery) after the jump.

Translated Article [Robot Watch via Pink Tentacle]