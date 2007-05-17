GPSMirror Helps You Avoid Speeding Tickets

Tired of getting busted on the road by those hidden speed cameras? Cheetah's GPSMirror is a rear view mirror for your car that warns you of incoming traffic cameras so you can slow down and avoid those nasty speeding tickets. The mirror displays your speed and can be programmed to give you visual, spoken, or audible alerts when you approach a hidden camera. Considering some speeding tickets can go over $200, the $300 you spend on the GPSMirror is practically nothing.

Product Page [via NaviGadget]