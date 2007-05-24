GPS Text Message Device Acts Like an Emergency Beacon

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

freedomgps.jpgDid you know that when dialing 911 from your cellphone, the police can't pinpoint your location exactly? And that if you're dialing from a rural area, it becomes even worse—up to a five-mile radius? That's why this Freedom GPS text message unit is useful.

By programming in five numbers beforehand, you can activate the Freedom unit to send out your exact GPS location by SMS. This way your family members know exactly where you are when you get lost or stranded, which makes their "officer, I had no idea where to look for them, I swear!" excuse not hold up in court. – Jason Chen

Product Page [Globalsources via Slashgear via Crunchgear]

