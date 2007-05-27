Google Maps Mobile Now Has GPS For BlackBerry 8800s

Although we prefer Windows Live Search for our Windows Mobile devices, some people swear by Google Maps Mobile. Well, if you've got a GPS-enabled BlackBerry device (like the 8800 or even some Windows Mobile phones), go and get the newest Google maps.

Google's just added GPS capability to its Google Maps, which uses the GPS receiver in your phone to plot where you are now. Very useful when you're on a business trip in the bell-end of Florida and can't figure out where the hell you're going.

Google Maps Mobile [Google via Uneasy Silence]