Gomadic Charging Station Hides Shame, Displays Gadgets

We're no strangers to charging stations, having reviewed a couple before, but these Gomadic charging stations seem to be a little different. Instead of hiding a power strip inside the station, as we saw in the Kangaroom units, Gomadic has only one AC connection to the wall.

How do they do it?

Well, the charging station combines a cable organizer/hider with exchangeable tips. This way you can swap in and out tips depending on what stuff you're charging (no points for finding obscure ones they don't support) so you can keep your original chargers at work or elsewhere.

Gomadic's claim is that keeping a power strip and AC adapters hidden is a bad idea because it may lead to the universe imploding. Or fires. We didn't read very carefully. In any case, this charger seems like a neat idea if you have gadgets that are supported by Gomadic's tips.

Sneak Peek [Gomadic via Digital Media Thoughts via Uber Gizmo]