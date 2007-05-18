Golf Swing Analysis Watch

Can you sense it? Yes, that is the smell of the freshly clipped grass and the sound of the birds chirping. Oh, and there is Tiger Woods approaching on a par 5. He may not need this Golf Swing Analyzing Watch, but you sure do. This watch uses a series of complex algorithms that will analyze and display the temp, rhythm, backswing length and club head speed, which are four stats crucial to creating the perfect swing. It also has score keeping and handicap modes along with a stopwatch calendar and alarm clock. Oh, and because it is a watch, it includes a time mode. Becoming a pro golfer comes with a price, $400 in this case.

Product Page [Via OhGizmo!]