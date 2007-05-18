Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Golf Swing Analysis Watch

golf_swing_watch.jpgCan you sense it? Yes, that is the smell of the freshly clipped grass and the sound of the birds chirping. Oh, and there is Tiger Woods approaching on a par 5. He may not need this Golf Swing Analyzing Watch, but you sure do. This watch uses a series of complex algorithms that will analyze and display the temp, rhythm, backswing length and club head speed, which are four stats crucial to creating the perfect swing. It also has score keeping and handicap modes along with a stopwatch calendar and alarm clock. Oh, and because it is a watch, it includes a time mode. Becoming a pro golfer comes with a price, $400 in this case. –Travis Hudson

Product Page [Via OhGizmo!]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles