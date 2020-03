If we had a "weird gadget of the day," I'm fairly confident that this would be it. This is a pretty simple MicroSD card reader, but it is in the shape of a pig—a gold pig. If pigs weren't scary enough as it is, now they are terrifying my dreams in shiny gold. Just look at the little pig and his removable head and satanic eyes gazing into your soul. Scared yet? You should be. $8.

Product Page [Brando]