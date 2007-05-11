Glowing USB Animals Light Up Desks, Hearts

As if you didn't have enough USB ports taken already by real devices, these glowing USB animals will usurp one more precious slot. And for what? Glowing at night and making you feel warm and fuzzy? Well, okay, we suppose that's worth it.

There are various different animals, ranging from dogs, to bears, to what looks like a frog and something we can't even identify. Plus, you can even disconnect the USB port and the internal battery will keep it glowing for an unspecified amount of minutes. Costs about $25-ish.

Product Page [Sanwa via Everything USB]