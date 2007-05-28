GlobalTop Bluetooth speedo HUD reviewed (Verdict: If you want, get)

I didn't even realise you could buy a self-installing speedometer HUD, but the crew at Digital Reviews have tested one out in a Ferrari ('80s old school) to see if its worth the trouble. I'd love a HUD - I like to watch my speedo. But installing my own?

Turns out it's a pretty good GPS receiver too, and they're thinking for the money that's almost reason enough.

For mine, I see an unsightly cable running across the car. Which pretty much kills my interest. How about Bluetooth from a concealed unit up to the HUD? Have I just designed the next gen edition?

GlobalTop Bluetooth HUD GPS HG-100 Speed Meter Reviewed [Digital Reviews Network]