Giz's Favorite Santa Rosa Notebooks

Now that you know what Santa Rosa is all about, here are some of the laptops that caught our attention. We got an 13.3-inch ultraportable from Asus (along with a DirectX 10 capable gaming notebook), a Tablet PC from Fujitsu and Sony's Blu-ray packin' VAIO FZ. First at bat are the boys from Asus.

Asus W7S

I'm a big fan of ultraportables and Asus' new number has what it takes to fit in my gadget bag. It weighs 4lbs and packs a just-right 13.3-inch WXGA display. But don't call it a wimpy laptop. It's got a GeForce 8400 card, a 1.3-megapixel camera and an Express Card slot. Did I mention the full-size keyboard? Why would you wanna travel with anything else.

Also Check Out: Asus G1S. This 15.4-inch lappie has a GeForce Go 8600 GT GPU, which means it'll melt its way through the most graphics-intensive games you throw its way. It's got a 15.4-inch screen, but you can also upgrade to the 17-inch G2S.

Fujitsu LifeBook T4220 Tablet PC

The T4220 is the first Tablet PC whose neck turns both ways. In other words, it has a bi-directional display hinge that lets you turn the screen in both directions. A subtle (but nice) touch for those of you that like to get twisty on your laptop. The system also has a shock-protected hard drive and weighs a luggable 4.3 pounds.

Also Check Out: Need something with a little more substance? The E8410 comes in at 6.1 pounds and offers a 15.4-inch display. I like it 'cause of its magnesium-alloy casing, which makes it both durable and lightweight.

Sony VAIO FZ Premium Edition

If you're looking for a high-def lappie, look no further than the VAIO FZ. This $2,000 system comes with a Blu-ray drive, HDMI connector and a respectable 15.4-inch display.

Also Check Out: Don't wanna take sides with Blu-ray? Go for the FZ Standard, which will only set you back $1,400.