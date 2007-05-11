Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Gizmodo AU: Want to work in our office?

Our Australian parent company, Allure Media, is looking for an office staffer to work in Sydney to help take care of business. But they'll also be helping out on the editorial side of things, too. So if you know your 'your' from your 'you're', and you're looking for a break in the biz, this might be the gig you're looking for.

Allure Media is in the business of building great websites. Our gossip site, Defamer, and gadget guide, Gizmodo, are the first of many, and we're looking for an administrative and editorial assistant to join us for what's sure to be a wild ride.

The role is a unique blend: two-thirds administration and sales support, one-third editorial.

The successful applicant will capably respond to reader and advertiser enquiries, manage advertising campaigns, maintain financial records and produce regular reports.

The right candidate will also have an opportunity to write for our websites, producing regular features and scouring the web for the juiciest news.

To apply, send your resume with a covering letter to [email protected] Include two short posts in the style of either Defamer or Gizmodo.

Applications close 5pm on May 18, 2007.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

