Have you missed the Joost train because you don't have any friends and are still scrambling for an invite? Fear not, the guys over at GigaOM and NewTeeVee are partnering with Joost to dole out 20,000 invites. All you have to do is signup with a name and email address.

Oh, and pass the "I'm a human" challenge/response test, which most of you should get past. We hope.

Invite Form [Joost via GigaOM]