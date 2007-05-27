Ghost Clock Doesn't Actually Look Like a Ghost

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ghostclock.jpgIt just so happens that our neighbors are in the market for a clock that's even easier to break than normal clocks, which means we'll actually have an excuse to come over this time to check out the hot wife. The clock itself is made of two plates of glass, one of which is a mirror, attached together by four rods.

Although it looks great, the glass on glass design guarantees it will shatter the instant it gets too heavy for the piddly mounts you hang this with. Which is actually why they want this thing: they really hate their baby. – Jason Chen

Product Page [Ezstyle via Nerd Approved]

