Get Your Wife Into Gaming by Dying Wii Straps

Can't seem to get your S.O. interested in your gaming hobby? Perhaps the project of dying your Wii straps will bridge the cap between arts and crafts and your fragging.

Beyond just being fun for the whole family, dying the straps will make it easy to tell which one your kids' friends slobbered all over and which one you keep in a drawer just for you. And at $4 each, it's pretty cheap as well. Then again, if just having a Wii isn't getting your wife into gaming, perhaps you've got no hope after all.

Project Page [Instrutables via Kotaku]