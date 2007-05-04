LawnBott Remote-Controlled Mower for Lazy Gardeners

The LawnBott may look like Arnold Schwarznegger's cycling helmet, but it's actually a cordless, remote-controlled lawnmower with a flat blade that mulches the grass as it cuts it. Charge it up on its docking station and it will go for 4 hoursâ€”or 33,000 square feetâ€”on one single charge. It's apparently so quiet that you can let it run all night without bugging the neighbors, it doesn't mind a bit of light rain, and a heavier shower will send it toddling back to its base station like the obedient little robot it is.

It does hillsâ€”anything up to a 1:4 gradient, in factâ€”and only uses around $7 to $10 of electricity each year. The downside is the price: the LB2000 Professional will set you back $1,749.

