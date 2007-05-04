Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

LawnBott Remote-Controlled Mower for Lazy Gardeners

lawnbott_mower.jpg

The LawnBott may look like Arnold Schwarznegger's cycling helmet, but it's actually a cordless, remote-controlled lawnmower with a flat blade that mulches the grass as it cuts it. Charge it up on its docking station and it will go for 4 hoursâ€”or 33,000 square feetâ€”on one single charge. It's apparently so quiet that you can let it run all night without bugging the neighbors, it doesn't mind a bit of light rain, and a heavier shower will send it toddling back to its base station like the obedient little robot it is.

It does hillsâ€”anything up to a 1:4 gradient, in factâ€”and only uses around $7 to $10 of electricity each year. The downside is the price: the LB2000 Professional will set you back $1,749. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Press Release [Productivity Inc. via Sci-Fi Tech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles