George Lucas Shooting Star Wars Ep 7 At D5 Party?

Here's George Lucas playing director at last night's fifth annual All Things Digital kickoff party in Carlsbad, CA. Yes, that's right, Lucas is holding what appears to be a Flip Video camera which apparently belongs to event co-producer Kara Swisher, the woman to the Jedi master's immediate right. You know, we knew Lucas was all for replacing film with digital video, but this might be taking things too far.

Stay tuned for more All Things D coverage as our main man Brian Lam tackles All Things Mossberg. Not literally. We hope.

"Exclusive" D5 Party Photos [All Things D]