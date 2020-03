We covered the GelaSkins laptop art skins for your MacBook and MacBook Pro before, but they've just released a bunch of new designs so we're featuring them again. The Mario and Luigi one is still one of our favorites, but we can't say no to some of the other ones either.

Browse through the 30 or so designs and you'll find one you like as well.

