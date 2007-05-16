Gasmask Becomes Most Terrifying Showerhead Ever

Showers are great and all, but sometimes I wish they could be more terrifying. That's why I like this Gasmask Showerhead. It strikes fear deep into my soul, which is what I look for in a bathroom appliance. It's the details that make it special: the eye-holes hold your soap, and it appears to be coming out of the wall rather than being simply attached to it.

Unsurprisingly, this is a one-time project and isn't available for sale. I guess I'll stick to not peeing myself in fear every time I bathe. Dang.

Product Page [via Oh Gizmo!]