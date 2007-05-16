Gasmask Becomes Most Terrifying Showerhead Ever

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

gasmask_showerhead.jpgShowers are great and all, but sometimes I wish they could be more terrifying. That's why I like this Gasmask Showerhead. It strikes fear deep into my soul, which is what I look for in a bathroom appliance. It's the details that make it special: the eye-holes hold your soap, and it appears to be coming out of the wall rather than being simply attached to it.

Unsurprisingly, this is a one-time project and isn't available for sale. I guess I'll stick to not peeing myself in fear every time I bathe. Dang. â€“Adam Frucci

Product Page [via Oh Gizmo!]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

