Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Garmin Intros 520HCx and 530HCx GPS Communicators

garmin_rhino_front.jpgGarmin just revved up its Rhino series of GPS-equipped two-way radios, today introducing the 520HCx and the 530HCx (pictured here) that bring a couple of new features to their already formidable feature set. The most welcome update is a faster processor that speeds up their map drawing and route calculations. A microSD memory card slot was also added, giving Garmin and others the opportunity to sell you expensive electronic maps of lakes and roads with highly detailed topography.

The two coolest things about these walkie-talkies is that they're so waterproof you can dunk them under 3 feet of water for 30 minutes, plus they can show you the location of whomever you're talking to right there on your screen. You can also do "location polling," letting you can see the location of all other Garmin Rhinos within range. With one of these things, it's virtually impossible for outdoorsy types to get lost in the woods. Great for marauding bands of deer-slaying hunters.

See the next page for pricing and a huge pic of the 530HCx.

garmin_rhino_big.jpg

The 520HCx is $450, $32 less than the retail price of its predecessor. The 530HCx, which adds a seven-channel weather receiver, an electronic compass and an altimeter, will cost you $500, and that's $35.70 less than its less-feature-rich forebear. Both will be available in June. â€“ Charlie White

Press Release [Garmin, via GPS Lodge]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles