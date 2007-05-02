Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Game Shell Hides Your Shameful Gaming Habit, Sort Of

gameshell-1.jpg

If you hide your gaming habits like a leprous half-brother in order to protect your image as "the cool one" on your high school's math team, you know how embarrassing it can be to have controllers strewn about your bachelor pad. You can't let the ladies know that you spent $600 on a Playstation 3 rather than on hair gel and fancy pants!

That's why you should invest in these Game Shells. They're classy chrome cases for your controllers, and while they won't fool anyone but the dumbest of guests, at least you'll show people that you're making an effort to class up the joint. Or you could just put your controllers away in a drawer or something when you aren't using them, but that solution isn't shiny and doesn't cost $138, so screw it. â€“Adam Frucci

Product Page [via Nerd Approved]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles