Gallery: Samsung's $1,200 Dual-Camera Deluxe Q1 Ultra

Having spent some time with the Q1 Ultra, I feel it's my duty to tell you that the most appealing version isn't $799, but $1,199.

Yes, all Q1 Ultras are thinner than the original Q1 with a brighter (300 nit), higher-res (1024x600) but still 7" screen. They all weigh 1.5 lbs., have the split QWERTY keyboard, the 1GB of DDR2 RAM, 802.11b/g plus Bluetooth 2.0, stereo speakers and a dual-array microphone. Battery life is up to 4.5 hours (as opposed to the previous Q1's 3.5 hours). With an extended battery, you can get up to 8.5 hours, and a full 13 hours if you use a "dual battery" configuration.

But the $1,199 Q1U-V, which will ship soonest, in just a couple of weeks, also has two cameras, a VGA up front for video conferencing and a 1.3-megapixel one in the rear for still shooting. It's got an 800MHz Intel Ultra Mobile A110 processor, instead of the $799 version's 600MHz. It has a 60GB 1.8" drive hard drive and a memory card reader (just SD and MMC, but still useful).

There is still no word on an SSD configuration, although Samsung told me "end of year... maybe." Samsung says that SSD was cost prohibitive at launch, as it is five to six times as expensive as

The super-duper Q1 Ultra will cost $1,499, and hit stores in August. This one, the Q1U-CMV, has everything that the Q1U-V has, except for an 80GB drive, an "authentic" fingerprint reader, and HSDPA high speed wireless, to be supported by AT&T. (That's the reason for the hold up.)

There's no PC card or ExpressCard slot, nor is there built in GPS. You'll see in the gallery that GPS is available as a USB accessory. I asked about connecting a GPS puck via Bluetooth, but was told, basically, that it wasn't the route that Samsung had explored. One of you intrepid Q1 Ultra purchasers will have to try that one out.

If you still want a $799 edition, you'll have to ask for the Q1U-EL (for "elementary school"), you'll have to wait about a month, and you will probably be mocked by people with nicer camera-equipped Q1 Ultras.