Firebell Clock is Loud, Brings Back Bad Memories

Our clock fetish is becoming a daily occurrence and today is no different. The firebell alarm clock would be sure to jolt even the heaviest sleepers awake with an ear-shattering ring. This $16 is so loud it will supposedly scare the hell out of you, therefore increasing your heart rate and not allowing going back to sleep.

The bad memories this brings goes back to my primary school days. Everyone remembers practice fire drills, with similar large firebells ringing extremely loud. These fire drills were the biggest recess cocktease of my entire life. Leaving the classroom to go outside and stand with friends, hanging out, only to have to go back inside after five minutes. Damn you, school.

Product Page [Via Gadgetizer]