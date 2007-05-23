Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Future Sonic Atrio Series Claimed to Kick Major Earphone Arse

f_sonic_atrio.jpgFuture Sonic joins Ultimate Ears and Shure in its claim that rock stars use their fancy-schmancy earphones as monitors on stage. Now the company's offering the "TrueTimbre" tech used in its custom-fit pro line of Ear Monitors in its Atrio Series, universal-fit earphones for regular human beings like you and me. What's so great about them?

Future Sonic claims that other earphones use multiple drivers to span the entire audible range, but that scheme introduces crossover dead spots. Not so for these Atrio Series phones, which the company claims has no electronic or comb filtering artifacts or phase issues, as well as a lack of crossover dropouts.

Of course, this is all mumbo-jumbo until you actually get these earpieces in your ears, which is usually impossible to do since you can't return them after you've done so. But not so with Future Sonic, which invites you to try them and return them within 30 days if you don't like them.

I beg to differ, though, with that claim that other earphones are flawed because of their multi-driver design. I've reviewed both the Ultimate Ears triple.fi 10 Pro earphones as well as a pair of Shure E5Cs, both top-of-the-line devices, and if they have any sound artifacts or flaws, I certainly couldn't hear them.

That said, Future Sonic also claims that these phones sound good even when listening at a low volume, and audio feat that's not easy to execute. These $US199 cans, in your choice of cobalt blue or black, might just be worth a serious listening session or two. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [Future Sonic]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles