Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Future Hard Drives to Be Powered by Electric Jolts

HDD.jpg Researchers at the Univerity of Hamburg in Germany have discovered a way to bump up the speed and reliability of hard drives â€” shock them.

Rather than rely on spinning motors (which is how current hard drives work) the researchers applied quick, nanosecond bursts of electric current to push magnetically stored data along a wire at 110 meters/second. The idea itself isn't new, but would allow for faster drives and since there are no moving parts, more reliable drives too. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Racetrack Memory Could Gallop Past the Hard Disk [New Scientist Tech via Gadget Lab]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles