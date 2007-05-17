Future Hard Drives to Be Powered by Electric Jolts

Researchers at the Univerity of Hamburg in Germany have discovered a way to bump up the speed and reliability of hard drives â€” shock them.

Rather than rely on spinning motors (which is how current hard drives work) the researchers applied quick, nanosecond bursts of electric current to push magnetically stored data along a wire at 110 meters/second. The idea itself isn't new, but would allow for faster drives and since there are no moving parts, more reliable drives too.

Racetrack Memory Could Gallop Past the Hard Disk [New Scientist Tech via Gadget Lab]