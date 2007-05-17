Future GPS Systems to Display Road Warnings and Subway Info

Better 3D city views and more detailed road warnings are just some of the things we can expect from the next crop of GPS systems. Tele Atlas is working on giving GPS units more info its users can use. Don't own a car? Pedestrians will also be able to take advantage of the new units which will reveal bus/subway info in addition to highlighting pedestrian shortcuts. No word on how soon we'll see these new features, but personally they increase my temptation to buy a unit (even if I don't drive that often).

Next on Satnav: 3D City View and Road Warnings [Reuters]