Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Future GPS Systems to Display Road Warnings and Subway Info

Smart%20Satnav.jpg Better 3D city views and more detailed road warnings are just some of the things we can expect from the next crop of GPS systems. Tele Atlas is working on giving GPS units more info its users can use. Don't own a car? Pedestrians will also be able to take advantage of the new units which will reveal bus/subway info in addition to highlighting pedestrian shortcuts. No word on how soon we'll see these new features, but personally they increase my temptation to buy a unit (even if I don't drive that often). – Louis Ramirez

Next on Satnav: 3D City View and Road Warnings [Reuters]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles