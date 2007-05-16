Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Fujitsu's UMPC Gets Official Specs

Fujitsu%20UMPC%20Tab.jpg

Fujitsu's twist-happy UMPC got an official spec makeover today. The FMV-U8240 (which will be the company's first and smallest Tablet/UMPC) will come with a 1,024 x 600 5.6-inch display and weigh a mere 1.2 pounds. Wi-Fi will be built-in and you'll get from 512MB to 1GB of memory (along with a 20GB HDD). For power there will be an 800MHz Intel A110 CPU. Price-wise, you're looking at around $1,200 for the WinXP version and $1,300 for the Vista Business version. Lower the price and give it an SSD option and we'd be happy. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Press Release

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles