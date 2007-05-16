Fujitsu's UMPC Gets Official Specs

Fujitsu's twist-happy UMPC got an official spec makeover today. The FMV-U8240 (which will be the company's first and smallest Tablet/UMPC) will come with a 1,024 x 600 5.6-inch display and weigh a mere 1.2 pounds. Wi-Fi will be built-in and you'll get from 512MB to 1GB of memory (along with a 20GB HDD). For power there will be an 800MHz Intel A110 CPU. Price-wise, you're looking at around $1,200 for the WinXP version and $1,300 for the Vista Business version. Lower the price and give it an SSD option and we'd be happy.

