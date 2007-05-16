Fujitsu's twist-happy UMPC got an official spec makeover today. The FMV-U8240 (which will be the company's first and smallest Tablet/UMPC) will come with a 1,024 x 600 5.6-inch display and weigh a mere 1.2 pounds. Wi-Fi will be built-in and you'll get from 512MB to 1GB of memory (along with a 20GB HDD). For power there will be an 800MHz Intel A110 CPU. Price-wise, you're looking at around $1,200 for the WinXP version and $1,300 for the Vista Business version. Lower the price and give it an SSD option and we'd be happy.
Fujitsu's UMPC Gets Official Specs
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.