Fujitsu will be the latest laptop maker to jump into the shallow waters otherwise known as the UMPC market. Their forthcoming handheld will look like a mini Tablet PC thanks to its rotating screen. Under the hood you'll find Intel's Stealey processor, 1GB of memory, and a 40GB drive. Fujitsu also plans on adding an SD card reader. Looks nice overall, though part of me wishes it would've looked more like what they showed us at CES.

