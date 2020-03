Remember that Fujitsu UMPC we showed you last week? Thanks to the folks at Dynamism you'll soon be able to buy one. They're importing the Tablet/UMPC hybrid over from Japan for $2,099. It's expected to arrive mid-to-late June in two configurations, one with Windows XP and one with Windows Vista (we'd choose the former). Still no word on when/if Fujitsu will bring it to the States, so this could be your only chance to snatch one.

