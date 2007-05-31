Fujitsu Dresses its Fab PC Concept in Fabric

Why make a leather notebook when you can make one out of fabric? That seems to be what the designers at Fujitsu are thinking. Their Fab PC concept is a laptop made from fabric with a flexible e-paper display that makes this lappie easy to fold up and take on the road. The fabric also makes the laptop ultra-light and ultra-rugged (you'll never have to worry about dropping this notebook on concrete). No word on when we'll see a working version of the notebook, but we can only hope.

Fujitsu Shows an Eye for Style with "Fab PC" [Daily Tech]