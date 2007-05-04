Fridge Message Magnet Makes Writing Obsolete

Got a lot of messages to leave for your family? Don't like writing? Then this message magnet is for you. The unit comes with six small photo frames where you can put in pictures of your whole family in order to easily identify them when you need to leave them a message.

Each message can be up to 10 seconds long, which should be long enough to tell them to pick up milk, eggs, or whatever else you think you need to say. Our only complaint is the lack of support for alternative families â€” Paul Reiser and Greg Evigan would be disappointed.

Product Page [Discovery via Random Good Stuff]