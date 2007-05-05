Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Microsoft and Yahoo Shopping for Rings (Again)

steve_ballmer_yahoo.jpgThe Wall Street Journal says that Microsoft and Yahoo are back to talking about a merger, after a serious flirtation a year ago. Seems the Goog has grown stronger of late (something to do with utter dominance of online advertising, coupled with new and promising consumer software apps) and one thing Yahoo and Microsoft can do about it is get together, like platonic friends from college who meet up again, desperate and lonely, at their 10-year reunion. Will it work? Can you imagine the branding nightmare? They say "merger" but can you really see Gates, Ballmer and the rest of Redmond sharing the keynote stage, especially with Terry Semel? Feel free to share your vision of the scariest (or most surprisingly utopian) Microsoft-Yahoo mashup. â€“ Wilson Rothman

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

