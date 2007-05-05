Microsoft and Yahoo Shopping for Rings (Again)

The Wall Street Journal says that Microsoft and Yahoo are back to talking about a merger, after a serious flirtation a year ago. Seems the Goog has grown stronger of late (something to do with utter dominance of online advertising, coupled with new and promising consumer software apps) and one thing Yahoo and Microsoft can do about it is get together, like platonic friends from college who meet up again, desperate and lonely, at their 10-year reunion. Will it work? Can you imagine the branding nightmare? They say "merger" but can you really see Gates, Ballmer and the rest of Redmond sharing the keynote stage, especially with Terry Semel? Feel free to share your vision of the scariest (or most surprisingly utopian) Microsoft-Yahoo mashup.

