Fototron2000 Robot Artist Paints With LEDs, Spits Out Polaroids

This is not your father's photo booth. Step into the Fototron2000 with its robot artist lurking within, and you may never look at yourself the same way again. The techno-beast's arm has LEDs at the end of it, and while you stand there it paints you with the LED light. Then its computer artist brain extracts the brightness contours of its images and does a long exposure of these edges on Polaroid film.

The result is a wild-looking photo that you can take along with you. Check out the gallery below to see what this baby can do.

Fotron2000, A robotic sketch artist/photobooth [Fototron2000]