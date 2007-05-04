Door Organiser Helps Airheads

Everyone has one of those friends who just can't for the life of them seem to remember their personal effects. One of my roommates in college was so bad about setting things down without thinking that I actually made him a "memory square," which was a piece of paper with a red box drawn on it for him to leave his keys and his wallet on so he wouldn't end up finding his wallet next to the cereal in the cupboard three days after he started looking for it. I don't think he ever remembered to use it, which is typical.

This door organiser aims to combat the problem of being kind of a flake by providing pockets for you to keep your stuff that hang right on the door. As long as you remember to use it, I don't see any problems.

Product Page [via RedFerret]