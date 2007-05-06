For The Drunks: Metrokane Vacuum Decanter

Decanting a bottle of wine is a commitment: you will drink the bottle alone in one sitting and wake up without your pants in an alley. And your teeth/lips will be purple.

The Metrokane Vacuum Decanter is a smart solution. Constructed from hand-blown crystal, the decanter works normally to aerate your wine/make you look suave. But when you are done enjoying the vintage, pop on the stopper and use the included pump to vacuum seal the wine. (A digital indicator will tell you when the oxygen is gone).

If only this decanter didn't look just like an Erlenmeyer flask...$68.99

Product Page [kitchenzing]

Thanks Dave!