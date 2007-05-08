For Hot Rice, Just Add Cold Water

Some Japanese inventors have come up with a way to make a piping hot rice dish by adding nothing but cold water. "Hotto! Raisu" isn't designed for the totally lazy, but rather for areas hit by natural disasters that are without power. How does it work?

By subjecting rice to 4,000 times normal atmospheric pressure, the developers were able to preserve rice for long periods in a soft form that holds moisture. When water is poured over an exothermic agent in the pack, steam warms the rice contained within, and after about 15 minutes, the dish is piping hot.

Makes sense to me. It's a pretty sweet invention, and I'm sure people stuck in lousy, power-free situations will appreciate having a hot meal. Now if they can figure out how to prepare more items by adding water, I can finally learn how to cook.

Mainichi Daily News [via BoingBoing]