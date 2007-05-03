Summer Shenanigans: Floating Golf Game

Interested in working on your short game but that pesky backyard pool getting in the way? This poolside golf game is the perfect solution to that predicament. It floats in the water, and you can chip special "hoop-and-loop" (Velcro) balls onto it. Miss the target and be forced to get wet retrieving the balls. It is like a sick and twisted version of Chinese water torture, but in polos. If you feel the need to work on that long game, just toss the poolside golf game into the ocean. $50.

Floating golf, floating table tennis, what's next, floating foosball? I hope, foosball rocks.

