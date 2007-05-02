Flip Video Lowers Bar For YouTube Videos Even More

If you had a hard enough time wading through the millions of horrible home videos to get to the good ones on YouTube now, wait until old people start putting stuff up there. Pure Digital's Flip Video camcorder is designed to be easy to use for non-techies, complete with built-in USB adapter and software to make it easy to upload to YouTube, Google Video or Grouper.

The devices themselves will come in two versions, one with a 30-minute capacity for $119, and the other 60-minutes for $149. When tested, Flip Video really was as easy as it sounds to use. So get ready for some grandma videos, and we don't mean the good kind.

YouTube for soccer Moms [CNN]