Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Flip Video Lowers Bar For YouTube Videos Even More

flip_camera.03.jpgIf you had a hard enough time wading through the millions of horrible home videos to get to the good ones on YouTube now, wait until old people start putting stuff up there. Pure Digital's Flip Video camcorder is designed to be easy to use for non-techies, complete with built-in USB adapter and software to make it easy to upload to YouTube, Google Video or Grouper.

The devices themselves will come in two versions, one with a 30-minute capacity for $119, and the other 60-minutes for $149. When tested, Flip Video really was as easy as it sounds to use. So get ready for some grandma videos, and we don't mean the good kind. â€“ Jason Chen

YouTube for soccer Moms [CNN]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles