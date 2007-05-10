First Unboxing of the Helio Ocean

Gizmodo is among the lucky dozen to get a finished production boxed version of the Helio Ocean. This phone of enormous importance to Helio, Earthlink, and Sky Dayton. It's got to be the company's Sidekick, Q and iPhone killer all in one. We've already shown you video of Ocean in action, and polled it against iPhone (the Ocean won). But all of that was based on pre-production information. Stay tuned today for every little detail, and the complete specs on this dual slider EVDO are after the jump.

Dual Slider - alphanumeric keypad + full QWERTY keyboard

Color - Black

Dimensions - 4.33" x 2.20" x .86"

Weight - 5.61 oz Display - 2.4 inch QVGA display, 240 x 320, 260K colors

3G Speed - EV-DO

Talk Time - Up to 5.1 hours

Memory - 200MB internal memory expandable via microSDâ„¢ with USB Mass Storage Mode

Camera - 2.0 Megapixel, digital zoom, built-in flash

Video Camera - MPEG-4 video recording

Audio - Stereo BluetoothÂ® wireless technology

Personal Entertainment Center - Supports: MP3, AAC, WMA, MPEG-4, H.264, VOD, MOD

Additional Features - POP/IMAP Email Support Supports Helio Music GPS-enabled services and applications Photo caller ID Ocean Comes With

Battery + Charger

Stereo Headset

USB Cable

2.5 to 3.5mm Headset Adapter