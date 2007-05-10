First Unboxing of the Helio Ocean

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Gizmodo is among the lucky dozen to get a finished production boxed version of the Helio Ocean. This phone of enormous importance to Helio, Earthlink, and Sky Dayton. It's got to be the company's Sidekick, Q and iPhone killer all in one. We've already shown you video of Ocean in action, and polled it against iPhone (the Ocean won). But all of that was based on pre-production information. Stay tuned today for every little detail, and the complete specs on this dual slider EVDO are after the jump. â€“Noah Robischon

Dual Slider - alphanumeric keypad + full QWERTY keyboard
Color - Black
Dimensions - 4.33" x 2.20" x .86"
Weight - 5.61 oz Display - 2.4 inch QVGA display, 240 x 320, 260K colors
3G Speed - EV-DO
Talk Time - Up to 5.1 hours
Memory - 200MB internal memory expandable via microSDâ„¢ with USB Mass Storage Mode
Camera - 2.0 Megapixel, digital zoom, built-in flash
Video Camera - MPEG-4 video recording
Audio - Stereo BluetoothÂ® wireless technology
Personal Entertainment Center - Supports: MP3, AAC, WMA, MPEG-4, H.264, VOD, MOD
Additional Features - POP/IMAP Email Support Supports Helio Music GPS-enabled services and applications Photo caller ID

Ocean Comes With
Battery + Charger
Stereo Headset
USB Cable
2.5 to 3.5mm Headset Adapter

