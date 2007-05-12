First Pics of the Zune Halo 3 Special Edition

There was a little surprise for everyone today at the Halo 3 preview in NYC: A special edition Halo 3 Zune. It's due out in mid-June. Wish I could have shown you some pictures of the box, which is emblazoned with Master Chief, but it was all hidden behind thick glass.
Thanks Carlos
