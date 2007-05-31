Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

First Palm Foleo Hands On and Impressions

foleo11wm.jpgIt would be redundant to step through the Foleo right after Hawkins gave us a feature tour, but I have held the hardware, and it is impressively light (physically and software wise). It looks like a fanless, or near fanless design, the screen is very nice, and the keyboard reminds me of a Toshiba Tecra (a favorable thing). It looks to be a very efficient machine. If you overlook all the crazy buttons for navigation. And I thought the Thinkpad num/trackpad with multiple buttons was bad. That's not simplicity in design. There is a dedicated email button, which is a nice touch, as well as an Apps button that goes to the Dataviz office docs, the photo viewer, web browser, etc. The menu is top left, like a mac/windows hybrid and is favorably clean. But that's what happens when your device has no apps. What does it take to compile software to run on the Foleo.

Would I buy one? No, I'm not a smart phone junkie. – Brian Lam

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles