First Look at Mitsubishi 1080p DLPs and LCDs, and What's That About Laser DLP?



Having had a look at the new DLPs and LCDs from Mitsubishi, due out this August. The TVs are sweet; the DLPs have impressive viewing angles both widthwise and up-and-down. The LCDs appear to have great contrast and high performance, though it's really important to hold off judgment until we can compare them. In the meantime, I have unearthed a few things we didn't discuss when we covered the announcement.

The Game FX system isn't just for 3D gaming, but it also supports "dual view" gaming: with the right dongle, you will be able to connect two game systems. If you and your friend are wearing the special glasses (sold separately or as part of a future bundle), you will be able to see your side of the game fully on the screen at 60Hz, and your friend will be able to see his or her version of the same game on the full screen, also at 60Hz.

The DLPs are much lighter weight than last year's model, in spite of performance improvements and decreased footprint. The 73-incher shown in profile below didn't just slim down from 17.5 inches to 15.3 inches, but it dropped from 190lbs to 92lbs. I asked what came out, and no one could tell me. My guess is lead, you know, for ballast. They're also fairly green compared to other TV technologies, consuming 275 watts or less.

Mitsubishi laser-assisted DLP is on schedule for year end, designed for better brightness, but also improved color and overall performance. The DLPs in the current line are 6-color wheel with a single light source. Mitsubishi is not building LED-projected DLPs, like Samsung's current DLP lineup. The world will get its first glimpse at CES 2008.

Below, you'll see the new interface, featuring NetCommand for painless (if not exactly quick) programming of the Mitsubishi remote to handle you components. Also, check out the side inputs of the Diamond-class LCDs. For more info on all the new TVs, take a look at our original post.