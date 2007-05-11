First Creative Zen Stone Video Review



Still curious about Creative's new Zen Stone player? The folks at GenerationMP3 put the tiny player behind the camera for a thorough unboxing/review. It looks a little chunky when they compare it to the nano (although its real competition is the shuffle, which it also beats in size). Still, $39 for a 1GB player ain't bad, although personally I refuse to buy an MP3 player without a screen. PS: You might wanna lower the volume and skip the piano soundtrack.

