Fire-Safe Cigarettes to Keep Idiots Alive a Bit Longer

How many stupid people have started fires by falling asleep while smoking a cigarette? One might see this as Darwinism in action, but apparently the bleeding hearts over in Europe think differently. They've developed "fire-safe" cigarettes that put themselves out after a minute or two when not being smoked.

Whatever, if cigarette smokers were so worried about their personal safety they wouldn't be smoking cancer sticks in the first place. Just let these people kill themselves if that's what they want so badly.

