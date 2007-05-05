BenQ's Fat-measuring Phone Keeps Spare Tire in Check

We've seen phones with lots of crazy features, but in my opinion BenQ's fat-measuring phone beats them all. The alleged phone keeps track of your pudge by shooting out a micro-current that travels through your body.

When you touch two separate electrodes on the phone, a special chip will measure the electrical signal and before you know it, you'll be dropping those Twinkies in no time flat. I think the idea is pretty far-fetchedâ€”the last thing anyone wants is a phone telling them when they've had one too many Doritos.

Body Fat Measuring Phone from BenQ [Unwired View]