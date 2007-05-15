Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Eyeball DMT-1000 Speakers Designed for "Real World," Scaring Paranoid Schizophrenics

eyeballspeakers.jpgAre you an "audiophile system installer" frustrated by cabinet speakers that don't perform in your living room like they did in the lab? Do you like feeling a constant sense of vague paranoia, like someone's watching you? Then Proclaim Audiworks' DMT-1000 speakers just might be the speakers for you. While the spherical shape is ostensibly for sound quality, the design screams "look at me!" ('cause it's looking at you, duh) rather than "listen to me!" For $26,000, you had better be doing a lot of both. â€“ Matt Buchanan

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

