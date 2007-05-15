Eyeball DMT-1000 Speakers Designed for "Real World," Scaring Paranoid Schizophrenics

Are you an "audiophile system installer" frustrated by cabinet speakers that don't perform in your living room like they did in the lab? Do you like feeling a constant sense of vague paranoia, like someone's watching you? Then Proclaim Audiworks' DMT-1000 speakers just might be the speakers for you. While the spherical shape is ostensibly for sound quality, the design screams "look at me!" ('cause it's looking at you, duh) rather than "listen to me!" For $26,000, you had better be doing a lot of both.

Product Page [via Crave]