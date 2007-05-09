Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Extensys 4000: Penile Correction, Texas-Style

xt4000_01.jpg

Today is a very exciting day for Gizmodo. Serious, too. We've got all sorts of exciting cellphone news. But first something for the best communication device I can think of: the penis. This surgical stainless steel corkscrew-cum-caterpillar thingy (the Ouch! factor is lessened by its silicone rubber "comfort contact zones" )is the Extensys 4000, a "penile elongation therapy device" according to its creators, Dr Ameyda and Dr Cenilo.

The good doctors' boast is that nightly use of the Extensys 4000 over a four month period will give you an extra 1 centimeter in the trouser department. They also claim bigger and better orgasms, a higher sex drive (of course - you're going to want to show off your new willy, aren't you?) and harder erections. By the way, Ameyda is an orthodontist, but ladies, don't let your boyfriend persuade you that it will fix your teeth while it's working on him. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [Extensys Lab]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles