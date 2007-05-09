Exclusive: Pricing and Details of Pioneer's New Plasmas

To recap the news that leaked out of Europe yesterday, Pioneer is rolling out its 8th-generation plasmas, TVs whose black levels are 80% deeper than Pioneer's previous TVs. The end result is a 20,000:1 contrast ratio, and three times as many gradient steps. That means, in dark movie scenes, you'll see be able to see the action but also appreciate the depth of the shadows. Best of all, Pioneer says that because of the way the technology works, there's no sacrifice in panel brightness.

Under the corporate codename Project Kuro, the XGA and WXGA (768-line) panels will ship in June and July, while a full lineup of 1080p models will ship in September. Check out the gallery below, or follow the jump for screen size, price, press release and a Gizmodo interview with Pioneer home-entertainment honcho Russ Johnston.

The Pioneer-branded XGA and WXGA sets will be available in June:

Pioneer 42" XGA PDP-4280HD - $2,700

Pioneer 50" WXGA PDP-5080HD - $3,500

The Elite-branded XGA and WXGA sets will be available in July:

Elite 42" XGA PRO-950HD - $3,200

Elite 50" WXGA PRO-1150HD - $4,500

All 1080p sets will be available in September:

Pioneer 50" PDP-5010FD - $5,000

Pioneer 60" PDP-6010FD - $6,500

Elite 50" PRO-110FD - $6,000

Elite 60" PRO-150FD - $7,500

When we talked to Russ Johnston, senior VP of marketing and product planning for Pioneer's home entertainment division, he told us that Pioneer had essentially spent the last two years redesigning everything about its plasma technology. "We created a brand new panel, new color filter and new video processor, all from scratch," he said. All that plus a room-light sensor embedded in the screen.

How do you get the 20,000:1 contrast ratio?

"In traditional plasma technology, there's a priming charge which means idling luminance in each cell, even when it's off. It's a very slight charge, and it's waiting for firing to bring it up to peak brightness." By increasing the availability of electrons at the base of the cell using a "newly developed material," Johnston says, engineers were able to crank the idle down 80% without any compromise in brightness.

Did it reduce the energy consumption of the panel?

"It's a give and take," says Johnston. "We reduced the idling luminance but in order to maintain peak brightness, we had to keep same energy level." He did add however that, in Japan, Pioneer has won awards for energy-efficient plasma technology.

What about the color filter?

"Another drawback [for plasma]was bright room performance. Plasma technology tended to wash out a bit on a retail floor under big bright mercury lights. Other technologies [and I think he means LCD]tended to look brighter and have more contrast." The solution? "A new color filter that blocks all ambient light from the environment." We'll get more on that at today's unveiling ceremony.

And the new processor?

"We've taken a six-chipset environment and created an ASICâ€”six chips in oneâ€”great for keeping cost down and condensing the board structure. We've replaced the entire software application for video processing in our chip." His explanation was this: "We know not everybody is watching 100% HD content, and that there's disappointment in how TVs handle digital content that's not HD. Numbers and letters on news programs sometimes have 'mosquito noise,' there might be interpolation of digital signals in the black areas, giving a noisy look to the blacks."

Johnston says that much of the standard-def viewing is improved, as well as the content of broadcasters such as Fox Sports who use a lot of MPEG compression. He says the processor cleans up all signal coming in, and not just the analog input, like some TVs.

Pioneer has also added a light sensor on the face of the screen. "Depending on the type of content on screen and room light condition, the light sensor adjusts the content color and brightness. It's a new thing for us, and a new thing for plasma technology. Other technologies need it, rely heavily on it because of drastic compatibility with room-light conditions. We're using it to make an optimized picture."

We'll be hitting Pioneer's launch today. If there's anything more that we haven't covered, we'll clue you in soon. In the meantime, check out the press release below.