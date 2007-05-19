Every Pig's Worst Nightmare: A Barbecue Shaped Like a Pig

Pork is essentially synonymous with barbecue in my area of the South, so the Lil' Pig barbecue from Traeger makes sense in a creepy meta-way if you can get past the doe-eyed cuteness. The grill boasts 418 sq. inches of cooking surface, an internal hopper, a stainless steel door handle and a multi-position digital thermostat control.

So while it's "some pig," (Giz reads!) the $1599 price tag might swing you toward some grilling gear a little less porky pricewise. There's also a Longhorn grill for you Texans.

Product Page [Traeger via shiny shiny]