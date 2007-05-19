Every Pig's Worst Nightmare: A Barbecue Shaped Like a Pig

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

piggybarbecue.jpgPork is essentially synonymous with barbecue in my area of the South, so the Lil' Pig barbecue from Traeger makes sense in a creepy meta-way if you can get past the doe-eyed cuteness. The grill boasts 418 sq. inches of cooking surface, an internal hopper, a stainless steel door handle and a multi-position digital thermostat control.

So while it's "some pig," (Giz reads!) the $1599 price tag might swing you toward some grilling gear a little less porky pricewise. There's also a Longhorn grill for you Texans. – Matt Buchanan

Product Page [Traeger via shiny shiny]

