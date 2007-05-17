Every Exclusive Halo 3 Zune Photo

I'm really bad at Halo. But I can see all the Halo-themed videos, photos, and songs on the Special Edition Zune going a long way towards making this Zune pantsworthy for the fanboys.

Here's a 135 shot gallery of all the artwork (photographed, not ripped, out of respect for the Zune team's hard work.) Click to the thumbnail view to see them all at bird's eye perspective.

And here's a detailed listing of the exclusive media in the Halo 3 Zune:

Music

•Halo Original Soundtrack

•Halo 2 Original Soundtrack, Vol. 1

•Halo 2 Original Soundtrack, Vol. 2

Videos

•Halo 2: Theatrical Trailer, 45 sec

•Halo 3 ViDoc, 7 Min (documentary)

•Halo 3 ViDoc, 7 Min (part 2)

•Halo 3 ViDoc, 7 Min (part 3)

•Halo 3: e3 2006 Announcement Trailer, 2 Min

•Halo 3: Starry Night, 45 sec

•Red vs. Blue: The Blood Gulch Chronicles (Parts 1-6)

•Red vs. Blue: Turn On, Tune In, Zune Out (Zune welcome video by RvB characters)

Photos

•Halo Brand Imagery, 4 Photos

•Halo Concept Art, 33 Photos

•Halo Graphic Novel, 13 Photos (Not the entire novel)

•Halo Marketing Concepts by Concept Arts, 45 Photos

•Halo Paintings, 27 Photos

•Halo Storyboards, 10 Photos

Halo 3 Zune Pricing , Hardware, Crappy Video, and Box [Gizmodo]